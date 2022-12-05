Arizona to certify election results on Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly a month after the midterm election, the state’s results will be certified Monday morning.

Several Arizona leaders, including Gov. Doug Ducey and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, will sign off on the canvass that’s set to begin at 10 a.m., solidifying November’s results. Winners of the recount races, however, will be revealed in court.

We are starting with the bigger counties on the first day because they have the most ballots to count,” said Allie Bones, Assistant Secretary of State. “So Maricopa and Pima will be on that first day. So, as soon as we finish their testing, they can start, and then we’ll kind of go through the week and traveling. We have to travel to each of those 15 counties to conduct the logic and accuracy test.”

Bones hopes the second round of tabulating can be complete by Christmas. In the meantime, expect numbers to be updated only a few times a week like we typically see. During a recount, that can’t happen. Instead, results will be posted once every county is done counting.

The official canvass comes after a judge ordered Cochise County supervisors to certify their results when county board members had tried to delay their canvass citing equipment concerns.

Last week, the Arizona Secretary of State’s office sent a memo to the state attorney general and the Cochise County attorney urging them to investigate the actions of two members of that county’s board of supervisors for “potential violations of Arizona law.”

The board voted 2-0 Thursday, Dec. 1, to approve the election results after Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ordered the board members to submit their election results. Initially, the board tabled the election canvass during a Nov. 18 public meeting, then chose not to canvass the election on Nov. 28. Both times, the supervisors cited uncertainty about election equipment as a reason to delay the canvass.

