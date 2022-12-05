Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Apache Junction mother still searching for answers 9 years after son goes missing in Mexico

Craig Silva went missing in Puerto Vallarta 9 years ago. His mother is still looking for some...
Craig Silva went missing in Puerto Vallarta 9 years ago. His mother is still looking for some kind of closure after years with no answers.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a long nine years for an East Valley mother who’s son went missing along with another man in Mexico.

Craig Silva is known in the Valley MMA community and went to Puerto Vallarta to expand the sport and to open up his own gym. The case is now getting renewed attention from Phoenix police. For nearly a decade, Joanne Trickel has become an investigator from her home. At one point, she traveled to Puerto Vallarta to pass out missing persons flyers.

She believes her son Craig Silva along with Diego Hernandez were abducted. “People had come forward down there and seen him be pulled over by municipal police and had never been seen again,” said Trickel. She said Mexican authorities told her someone was using her son’s debit cards after he was reported missing. She showed Arizona’s Family ATM photos that she said she got from detectives in Mexico.

TRENDING: FBI says fugitive has been extradited from Mexico to Tucson

Silva’s SUV was also recovered but had been stripped clean, according to Trickel. “Every day, every little thing, makes you wonder,” said Trickel. Phoenix Police recently held a ‘Missing Persons Day’, and Trickel said detectives took DNA for their database in case they find her son. She said officials also followed up with the Mexican consulate.

Trickel is hoping someone comes forward with more information so she can have the answers she’s been looking for. “Just like to have some type of closure,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

3 are dead and 6 are hospitalized after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near 43rd Ave & Thunderbird...
Teens indicted for murder after 4 people killed in Phoenix street racing crash
Arizona has been leading the nation with COVID-19 cases for weeks now, and with the holidays...
Arizona sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, among highest in the nation
Pastor Dave Forrester lost his home earlier this year in a fire. His congregation at Wings of...
Community rallies together to help beloved Apache Junction pastor whose home burned down
Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an...
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival