ADHS fines Mesa memory care center after woman dies after walking off property

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year.

According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.

The findings detail how 88-year-old resident Ina Jenkins wandered out of the facility in the early morning hours on Aug. 8, 2022. After police were notified around 9 a.m., a search was launched to find her, and a Silver Alert was issued. Unfortunately, a water company worker later found Jenkins’ body in a dry canal nearly two miles from the care facility soon afterward. Mesa police officials at the time told Arizona’s Family that detectives found nothing suspicious at the scene.

ADHS investigators they learned on the day Jenkins went missing, a staff member had noticed that a janitor had propped a door open so they could take out the trash. According to the reports, the door leads to an exterior, unlocked door without an alarm. The ADHS report also explains that employees weren’t fully knowledgeable about door sensors and locks, policies related to patients’ whereabouts, and the procedure to report patients who may wander off.

Silver Creek was cited $500 from the citations that resulted in Jenkins’ death and another $500 for a staff member failing to have updated First Aid and CPR certification.

