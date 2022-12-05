Christmas Angel
21-year-old Phoenix resident lands million dollar jackpot at Gila River Casino

It’s the largest table games jackpot in state history.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 21-year-old Phoenix resident won a million-dollar jackpot while playing blackjack at Gila River Resorts and Casino’s Lone Butte location.

It’s the largest table games jackpot in state history. Luis Gomez said he was with his brother the night of the lucky win. “I was actually down to my last hand when I put down a $15 bet and put $5 on the progressive circle. When I realized what I had won, I immediately jumped on top of my brother”, Gomez said.

He triggered the progressive on the all-new King of Cards Table Games Progressive at Lone Butte, linking a jackpot across multiple game tables at all three resort spots in the Valley. “I am so happy for Luis”, said Kenneth Manuel, Chief Executive Officer of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

“When we installed the new King of Cards Table Games Progressive this is exactly the exciting win we hoped to have”, said Manuel. Gomez said he plans to buy his parents a new house for his parents and a new car for himself and his family with his winnings. The Progressive has now been reset across all the locations.

