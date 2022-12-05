Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 rescued from house fire in Glendale, firefighters say

The fire was reported near 75th Avenue and Glendale. Two residents were able to be rescued.
The fire was reported near 75th Avenue and Glendale. Two residents were able to be rescued.(Chopper)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters helped rescue two people out of a burning home in Glendale Monday afternoon.

Initial fire reports came in around 12:30 p.m. to a neighborhood near 75th Avenue, south of Glendale. Both Glendale and Phoenix fire crews arrived to see flames that appeared to have started on the outside of the home before extending into the attic.

Firefighters were able to aggressively combat the blaze while two residents were rescued from the house. A Glendale Fire Department spokesperson said that no injuries were reported. Video from the scene showed a heavily gutted home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The University of Arizona has accepted a multi-million dollar grant from the CDC to conduct...
University of Arizona awarded $7.3 million grant to study long COVID-19 impact
The body of 88-year-old Ina Jenkins was found in a Mesa canal about eight hours after she was...
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center after woman dies after walking off property
It’s the largest table games jackpot in state history.
21-year-old Phoenix resident lands million dollar jackpot at Gila River Casino
Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition called “Save AZ...
Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition