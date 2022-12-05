2 rescued from house fire in Glendale, firefighters say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters helped rescue two people out of a burning home in Glendale Monday afternoon.

Initial fire reports came in around 12:30 p.m. to a neighborhood near 75th Avenue, south of Glendale. Both Glendale and Phoenix fire crews arrived to see flames that appeared to have started on the outside of the home before extending into the attic.

Firefighters were able to aggressively combat the blaze while two residents were rescued from the house. A Glendale Fire Department spokesperson said that no injuries were reported. Video from the scene showed a heavily gutted home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other information was released.

