2 elderly residents rescued from house fire in Glendale, firefighters say

The fire was reported near 75th Avenue and Glendale. Two elderly residents were rescued.
The fire was reported near 75th Avenue and Glendale. Two elderly residents were rescued.(Chopper)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters helped rescue two elderly residents out of a burning home in Glendale Monday afternoon.

Initial fire reports came in around 12:30 p.m. to a neighborhood near 75th Avenue, south of Glendale. Both Glendale and Phoenix fire crews arrived to see flames that extended into the attic. Investigators later found that the fire started in the bedroom, reportedly after clothes were placed on top of a plastic crate housing a space heater.

Firefighters were able to aggressively combat the blaze while two residents were rescued from the house. A woman was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation and is stable, according to fire officials.

A trailer in the back of the house with one occupant and a few dogs were found was untouched by the blaze. A Glendale Fire Department spokesperson said that no injuries were reported. Video from the scene showed a heavily gutted home. All residents are displaced and are being cared for by the Glendale Fire Crisis Response team.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

