1 dead in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after being hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night, according to Phoenix Police

Officers were called out to 36th Avenue and McDowell Road shortly before midnight. When they arrived, they found the person, who has not been identified, lying on the road. Sgt. Robert Scherer said responding officers tried to render aid, but the victim was later pronounced dead.

Detectives say the driver did not stay on the scene. A vehicle or suspect description wasn’t immediately released.

Traffic was closed for a portion of the early morning but reopened around 4:30 a.m. More details are expected to be released later on Monday.

