Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Two people displaced after fire destroys their north Phoenix home

Two people are displaced after a fire burned down their Phoenix home Saturday evening.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a north Phoenix home to go up in flames Saturday evening, leaving two people without a home.

Around 7 p.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the home located near 51st Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting the house fire. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, the first crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof. Firefighters quickly cleared the home and began to fight the fast-moving blaze. The intense flames caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing crews to pull back and fight the fire from their ladder trucks.

TRENDING: ‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

No injuries were reported from the fire, and crisis response teams are helping those that are now displaced.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

35th annual APS Electric Light Parade shines bright in Phoenix
Firefighters battle flames at a north Phoenix home
FILE - Former Arizona Rep. Jim Kolbe sits for a photo in the living room of his house in...
Former southern Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe dies at age 80
Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley.
Winter rain cancels holiday events in Chandler, Apache Junction