TCU, U of Michigan to face off for first time for 2022 Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the first time ever, University of Michigan’s Wolverines and Texas Christian University’s Horned Frogs will go up against each other on New Year’s Eve at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

The selection announcement was made Sunday morning, pitting the two against each other for the New Year’s Eve game. On Saturday, the Wolverines brought home a win, scoring 43 to 22 in their game against the Purdue Boilermakers. TCU’s Horned Frogs lost their Saturday night game against K-State 28 to 31, but have had a successful run for most of their season.

Bob Whitehouse, chief operations officer for the Fiesta Bowl, joined Good Morning Arizona to talk about the excitement leading up to the game and what fans can look forward to. “They’re two great teams, they’ve both had great seasons,” he said. If you want to get your tickets for the game, click here.

TCU Football posted to its Twitter account announcing the decision:

They counted us out. They counted wrong.



The TCU Horned Frogs are officially IN the College Football Playoff - headed to the VRBO Fiesta Bowl as the #3 Seed! 🐸#GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/4UFXIlbs1V — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 4, 2022

University of Michigan celebrated its announcement on Twitter as well, posting as follows:

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.



It's go time!#GoBlue https://t.co/0GRHQtNpgx — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 4, 2022

Don’t forget, before the players hit the field, Arizona’s Family will be your home base for the Fiesta Bowl Parade on Saturday, Dec. 17. Live coverage of the parade will be on 3TV right after Good Morning Arizona, starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.