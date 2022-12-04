Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Heavy flooding in Pinal County Sunday morning

Pinal County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to be careful on the roads as there is heavy...
Pinal County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to be careful on the roads as there is heavy flooding on many roads in the county.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said that there is heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning.

Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said that there is heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on...
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said that there is heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Some local church officials are trying to determine the safety of holding morning services. Please contact your religious organization for more information.

If you live in Pinal County and would like updates about flooding alerts and other emergencies, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say a man apparently shot and killed 45-year-old Jorge Rodriquez after an argument...
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
The two-vehicle crash left three dead inside the burning truck and one man in the second...
3 dead, 1 critically injured in fiery accident in west Phoenix
Despite the rain, many people gathered to watch the 35th annual APS Electric Light Parade.
Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix
35th annual APS Electric Light Parade shines bright in Phoenix