Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.

The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is now closed. Other streets in Arizona City are also flooded. Please avoid travel until the water level goes down. pic.twitter.com/XBkoY8QqhC — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) December 4, 2022

Arizona City Elementary school shared on Facebook that the Toltec School District has decided to cancel school on Monday, Dec. 5, for Arizona City Elementary and Toltec Elementary school due to flooding.

Some local church officials are trying to determine the safety of holding morning services. Please contact your religious organization for more information.

Local church officials work to determine the safety of holding morning services after heavy flooding in Pinal County. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

If you live in Pinal County and would like updates about flooding alerts and other emergencies, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.