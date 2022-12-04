Christmas Angel
Cool, rainy start to Sunday

It's going to be cool in the Valley on Sunday, with showers staying strong through the morning. The afternoon should start to clear, bringing a cloudy afternoon
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rainy start to this Sunday morning. We are tracking lingering showers throughout the morning for the Valley, including parts of the eastern and southeastern part of the state.

Rain chances go down the closer we get to the afternoon for the Valley, leaving us with a cloudy afternoon. Temperature-wise we will get to the upper 60s. There is a chance for a light overnight shower but tomorrow will be much sunnier once the sun rises. Temperatures on Monday will get to the low 70s.

A front will pass by the state Tuesday bringing a 20% chance for some rain as temperatures will drop to the mid to low 60s for the rest of the week. Next weekend is already looking much sunnier.

