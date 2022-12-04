Arizona Humane Society to waive fees this week for the holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - To help some sweet homeless pets find a home “fur” the holidays, Arizona Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees starting Monday until Sunday, Dec. 11. Bissell Pet Foundation is partnering with the organization to make sure all adoption fees are entirely waved for the week--including those for puppies and kittens. AHS said it is facing a critical capacity for this time of year. More than 1,100 pets are up for adoption and are scattered between the AHS shelters and in Foster Hero homes.

Chowder is just one of the few pets living at the shelter for quite a while. He’s a 9-year-old Australian Kelpie mix and was found injured in May. He’s been at AHS for almost 100 days, and although he was briefly adopted for a time, he had to return in September because of a personality difference with another dog in his first parents’ home. However, AHS staff says he is a sweet, friendly dog and enjoys spending time with fellow pup friends! Chowder’s profile can be found here under featured pets.

All pets up for adoption will be part of the holiday waiver event, and all pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on all vaccinations. Pet adopters will also be given a bag of Hill’s Science Diet food and a free follow-up vet exam with VCA Animal Hospitals. Considering bringing a furry friend home for the holidays? Click here to see those up for adoption at the AHS shelter and in the community.

