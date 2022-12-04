3 dead, 1 critically injured in fiery accident in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are dead, and one man is in critical condition after a serious two-vehicle accident late Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police arrived at Thomas Road and 59th Avenue around 10:14 p.m. to find a pick-up truck on fire. Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the flames, and their investigation found three people trapped inside the truck who died in the blaze.

Two men were found in the second vehicle and were taken to a nearby hospital. One man with life-threatening injuries, and the other had with minor injuries. Phoenix Police are investigating what lead up to the crash.

