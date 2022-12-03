Christmas Angel
Winter rain cancels holiday events in Chandler, Apache Junction

Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley.
Saturday's rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley.

Chandler

The City of Chandler shared that the Parade of Lights & Tumbleweed Tree Lighting event is canceled due to rainy weather in the east Valley.

Apache Junction

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation announced on Facebook that they have decided to cancel all events at the park and light parade due to heavier rain that’s forecasted to go into the night. Pictures with Santa and Frozen’s Anna and Elsa will be moved to Multi-Generational Center from 4-6 p.m.

Surprise

According to the City of Surprise, the car show has been canceled, but the Surprise Founder’s Day party will continue. The city encourages guests to bring umbrellas and holiday cheer.

Rainfall is expected to continue through the night for many parts of the Valley. Visit Arizona’s Family’s weather page to see if your area is affected by this weekend’s rainy winter weather.

