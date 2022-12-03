Christmas Angel
Weekend rain in Arizona, big cool down ahead

By Holly Bock
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! We’re expecting widespread light to moderate rainfall to continue throughout the afternoon and overnight. As of 4 p.m., some areas across the Valley, like San Tan Valley and Fountain Hills, have already seen over half of an inch of rain. We are seeing some heavy rain at times, especially south and east of the Valley. Temperatures are also much cooler today than yesterday. 

Rainfall totals through the night could jump to an inch across the higher terrain east of Phoenix into tomorrow morning. Models show the rain will die down in the early morning hours Sunday. However, light shower activity could continue especially east of the Valley. Sunday temperatures will be in the 60s across the Valley, with a big cool down to the lower 60s in the forecast by the middle of next week.

