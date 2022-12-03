Weekend rain in Arizona, big cool down ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! We’re expecting widespread light to moderate rainfall to continue throughout the afternoon and overnight. As of 4 p.m., some areas across the Valley, like San Tan Valley and Fountain Hills, have already seen over half of an inch of rain. We are seeing some heavy rain at times, especially south and east of the Valley. Temperatures are also much cooler today than yesterday.

Rainfall totals through the night could jump to an inch across the higher terrain east of Phoenix into tomorrow morning. Models show the rain will die down in the early morning hours Sunday. However, light shower activity could continue especially east of the Valley. Sunday temperatures will be in the 60s across the Valley, with a big cool down to the lower 60s in the forecast by the middle of next week.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.