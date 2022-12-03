Reward increased for information in 2010 unsolved double murder of Phoenix roommates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Twelve years later – the unsolved double murder of two Phoenix friends and roommates has police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead in their home in December 2010 near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Melissa was newly pregnant at the time.

Though time has gone by with little to no clues, Nicole Glass’ mom says time also could be a good thing regarding technological advances. As Christmas lights go up and families come together to celebrate the joy, one mother’s holiday season was forever changed in 2010. “I don’t celebrate Christmas anymore. I don’t put up a tree or anything like that, I just can’t. It’s too hard,” said Rachel Glass.

Rachel didn’t get a call that something had happened to her daughter. Instead, she watched the news in a story just like this. “I didn’t get the call. I saw it on TV.” She immediately recognized her daughter’s car in the driveway with caution tape surrounding it.

Police said sometime between the night of Dec. 2, 2010, and the early afternoon of Dec. 3, 27-year-old roommates Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead inside their home, both strangled to death. Melissa was pregnant at the time.

“Several items of evidence, including DNA was collected and tested in the lab. We just haven’t gotten any positive results,” said Sgt. Brian Bower, the Silent Witness coordinator with Phoenix PD. With no DNA hit yet and no witnesses to their deaths, Phoenix Police have waited for anyone to come forward with information, with Nicole’s mom leading the fight, keeping her daughter’s case front and center.

“It’s tough. It’s tough. But I will do it because she’s my daughter, and she was the one who taught me to be a mother,” Rachel said. “I always hear her voice in the back of my head saying, ‘You go, Mom! You go, Mom!” Rachel is open to just about anything that may help, encouraged by more and more cold cases being solved decades later by forensic genealogy. “It’s a possibility. I’m open to any possibility; call in a tip, DNA,” she said.

Phoenix Police said at this point they don’t know if there was more than one killer, if the girls knew who murdered them, or if this was a random act.

While the holidays will never be the same without her daughter, Rachel hopes one day she can celebrate them again, knowing her endless tenacity helped solve her daughter’s case. “People ask me, have you forgiven him? No! Who would I forgive? No. Can I let it go? No. I’m here. I can’t let it go until they make an arrest,” said Rachel.

If you have any information about the murders of Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason, you can go to silentwitness.org and submit a tip or call 480-WITNESS. Everything stays anonymous, and the reward for information has now increased to $13,000.

