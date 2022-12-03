Rainy Saturday afternoon in store for parts of the valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Stay dry! We are tracking some rain for the valley this Saturday. Rain chances are around 60% to potentially see about half an inch. This rain will mostly impact the downtown, South Valley, east and southeast Valley. Globe and Tucson will see up to an inch this Saturday afternoon, so plan on wet conditions if traveling to the southeastern parts of the state. Northern Arizona and the mountain country will remain mostly dry and cloudy this weekend.

Temperatures this afternoon in the valley will reach the mid 60s. Sunday will be a little warmer as we get back into the low 70s. Another front this upcoming week will knock temperatures back into the mid 60s however no rain is expected. We will finish next week sunny and cool.

Remember to grab your jacket when doing anything outdoors in the mornings.

