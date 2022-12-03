Christmas Angel
Police on scene of shooting involving officers in west Phoenix

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are on the scene of a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police tweeted around 10:10 a.m. that the shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Road closures are in place in the area and drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more and is en route to the scene.

