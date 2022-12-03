Christmas Angel
Over 100 roosters found in south Phoenix home, police suspect illegal cockfighting ring

DEA agents were searching for drugs at a home near 15th Street and Corona Avenue when they found over 120 roosters involved in a cockfighting ring.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Drug Enforcement Agency task force found around 120 caged and loose roosters at a home in south Phoenix, and police suspect they were part of an illegal cockfighting ring.

The DEA task force was searching a home near 15th Street and Corona Avenue for drug-related crimes when they found the roosters in the home’s backyard.

The DEA called Phoenix police to assist with the investigation, and detectives found evidence that cockfighting was occurring at the home. “That is something detectives with property crimes, and animal cruelty will try and figure out, is how long those animals were there, and that is by talking with neighbors and with other people in that community to see if those complaints have been heard before,” said Sergeant Brian Bower of the Phoenix police department.

The Arizona Humane Society took custody of the roosters who had been trained for deadly fights and, unfortunately, had to euthanize all the animals due to injuries and aggressive behavior.

A man at the home was arrested for outstanding warrants but may face animal fighting and cruelty charges. Phoenix police are continuing the investigation into the cockfighting ring.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

