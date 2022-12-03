Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Former southern Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe dies at age 80

Former Republican House representative Jim Kolbe died today at the age of 80.
Former Republican House representative Jim Kolbe died today at the age of 80.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Republican House representative Jim Kolbe died today at the age of 80. “Congressman Jim Kolbe never wavered in his responsibility to our state and nation. We are deeply saddened by his passing,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement.

Congressman Kolbe was a Navy veteran and 11-term congressman representing southern Arizona’s District 5 from 1985-2003 and District 8 from 2003-2007. In remembrance, Gov. Ducey has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Dec. 4.

TRENDING: Arizona rail workers react to labor agreement, no paid sick days

Below is a statement from Gov. Ducey on Congressman Kolbe’s passing.

Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs also issued a statement Saturday honoring the former congressman:

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family on-air and online for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona bipartisan lawmakers call for special session to avoid educational crisis
The Cochise County board of supervisors voted 2-0 to approve the election results after being...
Arizona Secretary of State’s Office urges investigation of 2 Cochise County supervisors
Kari Lake and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem alleged that the vote-counting machines...
Judge calls election lawsuit ‘baseless,’ orders Kari Lake, Mark Finchem to pay court fees
The judge ordered the board to submit the county's election results to the Arizona Secretary of...
Cochise County supervisors certify election results after judge orders vote