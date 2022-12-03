Former southern Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe dies at age 80

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Republican House representative Jim Kolbe died today at the age of 80. “Congressman Jim Kolbe never wavered in his responsibility to our state and nation. We are deeply saddened by his passing,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement.

Congressman Kolbe was a Navy veteran and 11-term congressman representing southern Arizona’s District 5 from 1985-2003 and District 8 from 2003-2007. In remembrance, Gov. Ducey has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Below is a statement from Gov. Ducey on Congressman Kolbe’s passing.

Arizona lost a true elder statesman and political powerhouse today. Congressman Kolbe led a life of remarkable public service. A Navy veteran, 11-term congressman, state legislator — even a congressional page for Sen. Goldwater — his commitment and dedication were boundless. He was a highly-regarded expert on trade, a champion of the free market and a passionate advocate for the line-item veto. From his community in Tucson, to those in need around the world, Congressman Kolbe had a profound and lasting impact. He once said he was “born for the job.” He certainly was and Arizona is better for it. Our thoughts are with his husband Hector, family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace, Congressman. We’ve ordered flags at state buildings will be flown at half staff until sunset Sunday in Congressman Kolbe’s memory.

Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs also issued a statement Saturday honoring the former congressman:

Deeply saddened to hear of Rep. Jim Kolbe’s passing. Congressman Kolbe will always be remembered for a legacy in bipartisanship, as a strong voice on the international stage, and as a champion for Arizonans. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family. — Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) December 3, 2022

