Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment

Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning.

Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

