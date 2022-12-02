Christmas Angel
Trailer, car fire in Rio Verde Foothills leaves woman, several birds dead

According to firefighters, a travel trailer and car on fire caught fire near Rio Verde Drive and 140th Street around 1:45 a.m.
According to firefighters, a travel trailer and car on fire caught fire near Rio Verde Drive and 140th Street around 1:45 a.m.(Rural Metro)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RIO VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rural Fire Metro and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman and several birds were found dead after a travel trailer and car on fire

According to firefighters, a travel trailer and car on fire caught fire near Rio Verde Drive and 140th Street around 1:45 a.m. A 911 caller told dispatchers that they believed one person was inside of the trail. When fire crews arrived, they found the trail and an SUV fully involved which was beginning to extend into a small shed nearby. Rural Metro says they were forced to conduct a defensive fire attack to protect livestock and ATVs that were close by. Crews were to put the fire out and as they conducted a search, they found a woman, who has not been identified, and several birds that were reportedly being kept in cages.

Investigators are still learning more about what led up to the fire. Authorities haven’t said if they suspect anything suspicious. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by MCSO.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

