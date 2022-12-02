Christmas Angel
Sheriff: Corrections officer choked by inmate at Pima County jail

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate in the Pima County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly choked a 19-year-old corrections officer, causing her to lose consciousness, on Thursday morning, Dec. 1.

Authorities said Friday the corrections officer and her partner were serving paperwork to an inmate, 31-year-old Brandon Rogers, when he attacked them.

Rogers reportedly hit the corrections officer’s partner and she came to his aid. Sheriff Chris Nanos said Rogers put her in a headlock and strangled her.

Brandon Dante Rogers
Brandon Dante Rogers(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The officer lost consciousness for 24 minutes and she was taken to the hospital. She has since been released. Her partner also sustained injuries. Both are on administrative leave.

According to Nanos, the corrections officer who was choked had only been on the job for a few months.

“This was an attempted homicide in my eyes,” Nanos said. “She’s a 19-year-old girl who meant well.”

Rogers now faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder.

He had been booked into the jail on criminal damage and shoplifting charges, among others the week prior.

