Rain chances this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cloudy start to your morning in Phoenix the temperatures in the 50s. Plan on a high of 70 degrees later on this afternoon with plenty of cloud cover in the Valley.

It’s a very windy start in northern Arizona with gusts approaching 40 mph in places like Show Low. The wind advisory will expire later this morning.

A trough to the west has been kicking up the wind and bringing limited moisture to the state.

We have a chance for some rain in Phoenix on Saturday, about a 30% shot in the afternoon. Most of the rain should remain light. The east and southeast side of Maricopa county will be favored for showers. The best rain and accumulation will stay in southeastern and eastern Arizona.

Meanwhile, Sunday morning will bring a slight chance for some rain as well, again, most of it light.

Stepping into next week, we will see our temperatures dip with cloud cover. Highs will remain in the 60s in Phoenix, which is below normal for this time of year.

Have a great weekend!

