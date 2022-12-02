Rain chances for metro Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong storm system working its way down the coast of California is going to impact our weather this weekend. To what level is the big question with many of our favorite models in disagreement, even so, close to the weekend, our level of confidence is down a bit as well. For instance, we’ve got a credible model showing 1″ of rain for downtown Phoenix and another credible model with virtually nothing for central Phoenix. It does appear once the southeast Arizona band of showers does appear, the individual cells will “train,” following one another for much of the day on Saturday. That means we anticipate a fairly narrow swatch of decent rain but not much, say, 20 miles on either side of the band.

Breaking it down in the simplest form, the chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. And the main band of showers could also be set up as far south as Tucson.

Another example is in Peoria, the northwest Valley. The highest chance for rain during a three-hour period on Saturday is 25%. And the forecast rain sits around .04″. However, in the southeast Valley at Queen Creek, the highest chance during a three-hour period on Saturday is nearly 60%! And possible rainfall shows up in the .25″ range.

High temperatures will range from the upper-60s to 70 around metro Phoenix for the weekend. Sunday will also be a cloudy day, but the chances for precipitation, at least at this point, are fairly minimal. If it rains this weekend, Saturday is the day.

