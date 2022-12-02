Christmas Angel
North Scottsdale schools on lockdown after armed person reportedly on campus

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cactus Shadow High School and nearby Black Canyon Elementary went into lockdown early Friday morning.

According to Scottsdale police, there were reports of an armed person entering the high school campus. Both schools are located near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway. Both schools are run by Cave Creek Unified School District, which didn’t immediately respond for a statement. Aerial video shows an extensive police presence as officers work to secure the campus.

Police tweeted just after 8 a.m. that a number of officers and detectives are on the scene investigating. At this time, parents and guardians are being asked to avoid the area. All students are reportedly safe.

No other information has been released, but Arizona’s Family is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

