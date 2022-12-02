Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man’s body found burned in downtown Phoenix, detectives ask for help

The infant's body was found early Tuesday near 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street.
The infant's body was found early Tuesday near 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man’s body was found in downtown Phoenix with severe burns late Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Sgt. Brian Bower says that an officer first spotted smoke from an apparent fire that was burning near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street, just south of Jefferson Street, around 3 p.m. As the fire was put out, they discovered the body of a man severely burned. Phoenix fire paramedics say the man died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the fire and the man’s death, but no other information has been released.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers may 480-TESTIGO. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Aerial video from Cactus Shadows High School shows an extensive police presence as officers...
Lockdowns lifted at north Scottsdale schools after reports of armed person on campus
Tridemic: COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu in Phoenix
Tridemic: COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu in Phoenix
Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to...
Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment
Minnesota firefighters donate sleds to a hospice for each children's room