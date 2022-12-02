Man shot, killed himself after pursuit led to officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police the man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix earlier this week died after shooting himself. According to police, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez shot and killed himself before police found him inside a stolen car on Tuesday.

Just before 11 p.m., officers found Alcarez and 27-year-old Emily Marquez inside a stolen car near 3rd Street and Southern Avenue and noticed it was the same car involved in an armed robbery earlier that day. Police tried to pull over Alcarez, but he continued to drive away. A pursuit began between officers and Alcarez until he crashed into a fence. Officers told Alcarez and Marquez to show their hands, and police say he pulled out a gun. That’s when investigators say officers shot at Alcarez.

After the shooting, officers moved up to the car and detained Marquez. Police said officers used less lethal ways to get Alcarez to show his hands but he didn’t respond. When officers moved in again, they found Alcarez had taken his own life with a gun inside the car. While interviewing Marquez, officers said she had a warrant so they arrested her and turned her over to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry. No officers were hurt.

