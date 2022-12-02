Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot to death in a north Phoenix home Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the house and found 38-year-old David Chavez with an apparent gunshot. Paramedics said Chavez died from his injuries at the home.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and are looking for help to identify the person involved with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.