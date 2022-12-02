Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say

Police responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood near Cave Creed Road and Union Hills Drive.
Police responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood near Cave Creed Road and Union Hills Drive.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot to death in a north Phoenix home Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the house and found 38-year-old David Chavez with an apparent gunshot. Paramedics said Chavez died from his injuries at the home.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and are looking for help to identify the person involved with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to firefighters, a travel trailer and car on fire caught fire near Rio Verde Drive...
Trailer, car fire in Rio Verde Foothills leaves woman, several birds dead
Aerial video from Cactus Shadows High School shows an extensive police presence as officers...
North Scottsdale schools on lockdown after armed person reportedly on campus
It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in the West Valley!
2 cows euthanized after cattle herd escapes onto Loop 101 in West Valley, DPS says
The superintendent is hoping for a final approval next week.
Paradise Valley Unified School District working to solve $14 million dollar budget shortfall