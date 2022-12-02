Christmas Angel
Man dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop

Phoenix Police centered their investigation at the bus stop next to the QuikTrip near 67th Ave...
Phoenix Police centered their investigation at the bus stop next to the QuikTrip near 67th Ave & McDowell.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. That man was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.

McDowell Road was closed for a portion of the morning but reopened just after 6 a.m. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

