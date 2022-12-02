Man arrested for fiery car crash that killed 22-year-old in June

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a six-month investigation, Phoenix police have made an arrest for a fiery car crash that killed a 22-year-old in June.

Detectives say on June 1, Kamren Norfor reportedly caused a fiery car crash near 31st and Northern Avenues. Around 4:15 a.m., police say an SUV driven by Norfor was going east on Northern when he crossed the center line and struck a sedan driving west. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the driver of the sedan, 22-year-old Simeon Byers, later died.

Norfor was arrested and booked into Maricopa County jail for manslaughter and other felony charges.

