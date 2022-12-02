Christmas Angel
Man arrested for fiery car crash that killed 22-year-old in June

Police say Kamren Norfor was arrested and booked into Maricopa County jail for manslaughter and...
Police say Kamren Norfor was arrested and booked into Maricopa County jail for manslaughter and other felony charges.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a six-month investigation, Phoenix police have made an arrest for a fiery car crash that killed a 22-year-old in June.

Detectives say on June 1, Kamren Norfor reportedly caused a fiery car crash near 31st and Northern Avenues. Around 4:15 a.m., police say an SUV driven by Norfor was going east on Northern when he crossed the center line and struck a sedan driving west. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the driver of the sedan, 22-year-old Simeon Byers, later died.

Norfor was arrested and booked into Maricopa County jail for manslaughter and other felony charges.

