Loose cattle causing major traffic delays on Loop 101 in West Valley

A herd of loose cattle shut down the Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue early Friday morning.
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A herd of loose cattle shut down the Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue early Friday morning.

It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in the West Valley!
It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in the West Valley!(Arizona's Family)

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck crashed into the median barrier wall that separates the Maryland Avenue off-ramp.

After the crash, the trailer door somehow opened and about 15 to 30 cows walked out of the trailer and started running around on the freeway. DPS troopers have wrangled them up and corralled them off the freeway while arrangements are made for another trailer to pick them up. Details on what led up to the crash are unclear, but investigators believe the tractor-trailer driver fell asleep.

There are no injuries to the semi-driver or any of the animals. Traffic officials say the southbound HOV and left lanes are blocked as the investigation takes place. Click/tap here for live First Alert traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

