JW Marriott at Desert Ridge celebrates 20 years, talks $80 million renovation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The JW Marriott at Desert Ridge is celebrating 20 years, and they have big plans for the future.

Recently, the resort debuted $80 million in upgrades that include fully revamped rooms, an updated lobby, pool expansion, and a new restaurant named Tía Carmen with a menu curated by “Top Chef” star Chef Angelo Sosa.

Take a look inside, and you’ll see the difference. As you walk in, you’ll see modern interiors, soft goods, case goods, and illuminating light fixtures throughout the lobby. When you’re ready to retire for the night, the guest rooms light up beautifully with a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door.

Tía Carmen, a southwestern-style restaurant, has food that’s good for the soul with seasonal cuisines that match the flare of Phoenix.

Hotel managers joined Good Morning Arizona to talk about those who have been through it all, including Director of Grounds Clark Moody, Resort Captain and Bell Stand Casey McAnaugh and Recreation Coordinator Terry Cox.

