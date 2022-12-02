Christmas Angel
Immersive Nutcracker exhibit running in Scottsdale for the holiday season

From the people who brought us Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive King Tut.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Experience the classic Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky ballet, “The Nutcracker,” as you’ve never experienced it before in The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle. Brought you by the same people who put together the Immersive King Tut and Immersive Van Gogh exhibits.

Watch as the story of the Nutcracker battling the Mouse King plays around you, including iconic selections like “The March of the Toys” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” And for some take-home memories, there will be a life-sized nutcracker and much more for photos.

Tickets are $30 for individuals and $24 for groups of 10 or more. However, there is a special event on Sunday, Dec. 18, featuring none other than Mrs. Clause after a viewing of The Immersive Nutcracker. Tickets for Mrs. Clause’s storytime and the nutcracker viewing go for $55 and will include hot chocolate and cookies.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

