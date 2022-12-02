Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert in late November.

Four people reported criminal damage to Gilbert Police between Gilbert and Ray Roads. “You can clearly see these two massive holes, they’re pretty big, not something the winds could do,” said Nick Murphy, whose inflatable decoration was destroyed.

Surveillance video shows a not-so-silent Sunday night with somebody popping the blow-up with a sharp object. “This is the assassination right here,” said Murphy as he pointed to the head of an inflatable elf. “It kind of breaks my heart a little.”

Murphy and three others reported criminal damage to Christmas decorations in late November. “It is somewhat devastating because we spend a lot of money decorating for the holidays, and they might not be able to afford to replace those,” said Jacqueline Shuttenberg.

But, financials aside, Murphy said he won’t let this ruin his Christmas. “Keep on with the Christmas spirit there is still so many gifts to give around,” said Murphy. “Can’t let them win.”

