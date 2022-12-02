Firefighters in Minnesota donate sleds to hospice for children

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters in Minnesota donated sleds to their local children’s hospice for fun but mainly for emergencies.

Two Brooklyn Center firefighters went to Crescent Cove Respite & Hospice Home for Kids to drop off sleds for each kid’s room. Though sleds are mostly used for fun, the firefighters say they wanted sleds in each kid’s room to help them escape faster during snowy months in an emergency.

