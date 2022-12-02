Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Firefighters in Minnesota donate sleds to hospice for children

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters in Minnesota donated sleds to their local children’s hospice for fun but mainly for emergencies.

Two Brooklyn Center firefighters went to Crescent Cove Respite & Hospice Home for Kids to drop off sleds for each kid’s room. Though sleds are mostly used for fun, the firefighters say they wanted sleds in each kid’s room to help them escape faster during snowy months in an emergency.

Tell us Something Good! Go to azfamily.com/somethinggood to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in the community.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters in Minnesota donated sleds to a hospice for each kids' room for emergencies
The Surprise Squad visited a Fry's Fuel Center to pay for customers' gas.
Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix
The Surprise Squad visited a Fry's Fuel Center to pay for customers' gas.
Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix
Rescue crews saved a dog stuck on a canal gate in western Maricopa County earlier this week.
Agencies team up to save dog stuck on canal gate in western Maricopa County