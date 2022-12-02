Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Ex-Border agent indicted in sex assault of Arizona teen

According to Douglas police, Mitchell approached the victim in his vehicle as the girl was on...
According to Douglas police, Mitchell approached the victim in his vehicle as the girl was on her way to school.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press and Briana Whitney
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS 5) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has been indicted in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl in Arizona earlier this year, according to federal authorities.

Department of Justice officials said a superseding indictment unsealed Wednesday accuses 27-year-old Aaron Mitchell with a civil rights violation of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a minor victim. He’s also been charged with kidnapping a minor victim and misleading state investigators.

TRENDING: Congressional report: Scottsdale startup facilitated ‘massive’ amounts of pandemic-related fraud

Prosecutors said Mitchell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine if he’s convicted in the case. It was unclear Thursday if Mitchell has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Court documents show Mitchell was arrested in April after he allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl in Douglas and took her to Sierra Vista before the alleged sexual assault. According to Douglas police, Mitchell approached the victim in his vehicle as the girl was on her way to school.

The girl told investigators that Mitchell was wearing a tactical vest labeled “POLICE” and asked her for documentation, which she provided. After checking her paperwork, Mitchell allegedly told the girl he would drive her to the Douglas police station.

TRENDING: ‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix

Police say Mitchell is accused of driving the girl to an apartment complex in Sierra Vista and allegedly sexually assaulting her before taking her back to Douglas.

“The people in those positions have inside knowledge. They know how to avoid leaving evidence, they know what is investigated to get convictions in these crimes,” said John Iannarelli, a former FBI agent.

Iannarelli said what this former CBP agent reportedly did to this girl was a crime of opportunity and the worst kind of predator. “What predators usually do, they target victim that they think they can overpower, convince,” he said.

Iannarelli said while kids should be able to trust authorities, it’s important to remember you have more power than you think. “We want them to trust law enforcement, but we also want them to trust their instincts,” said Iannarelli.  “If you’re suspicious, if anything seems wrong, call 911. Ask them. No law-abiding cop would ever prevent you from talking to the 911 system.”

Mitchell was later booked into the Cochise County Jail on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The lawsuit attempts to halt the city's possible resumption in December of raids that were...
ACLU sues city of Phoenix to stop sweeps of homeless camp
ACLU sues City of Phoenix over homeless encampment sweeps
According to police, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez shot and killed himself before police found...
Man shot, killed himself after pursuit led to officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Dr. Cara Christ says 988 has been popular since it launched last summer, and having an outage...
Widespread outage shuts down 988 mental health hotline