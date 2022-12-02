Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Congressional report: Scottsdale startup facilitated ‘massive’ amounts of pandemic-related fraud

Subcommittee forwarded findings to U.S. Department of Justice to investigate companies
BlueAcorn’s partner lenders facilitated almost three times as many PPP loans in 2021 than J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America combined.
By Amy Cutler
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A report by a congressional subcommittee blasts a Scottsdale startup company for how it handled dispersing loans meant to help businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. The Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis report called for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate BlueAcorn and others for fraud.

BlueAcorn, a financial startup, started in April 2020 to facilitate the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP loans, for small businesses. The congressional report found the company raked in more than a billion dollars in taxpayer money for processing loans.

The report showed that the Scottsdale-based company processed nearly all the loans that the top PPP lenders, Capital Plus and Prestamos, paid out. Two of BlueAcorn’s founders include former news anchor Stephanie Hockridge and her husband, Nick Reis.

TRENDING: Cochise County supervisors certify election results after judge orders vote

BlueAcorn’s partner lenders facilitated almost three times as many PPP loans in 2021 than J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America combined. Yet the report found BlueAcorn only had “one direct employee who assisted with processing PPP loan applications.”

Loan reviewers working for BlueAcorn who spoke with the congressional subcommittee claimed they received “no formal or informal training on loan underwriting” and were told the review “should take you less than 30 seconds.” The report found BlueAcorn’s fave priority to be “monster loans that will get everyone paid.”

The committee also received internal messages from the company through Slack where Hockridge wrote “delete them” and “who [expletive] cares” when referring to those seeking smaller loans and “we’re not the first bank to decline borrowers who deserve to be funded.”

“Overall, as the federal pandemic programs went it was probably the least cost-effective and the one that had the worst distributional properties, in terms of giving money to people who were already quite affluent,” said David Autor, an economics professor at MIT who studies PPP loans.

Autor said he is not surprised by the subcommittee’s findings. “Any firm could claim they needed it whether they needed it or not,” he said.

TRENDING: ‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix

The report found that BlueAcorn’s founders arranged PPP loans for themselves. In one application, “Reis falsely claimed to be an African-American and a veteran.”

The report said Reis and Hockridge moved to Puerto Rico after getting many of their PPP loans forgiven. Arizona’s Family reached out to BlueAcorn and Capital Plus and have not heard back. The other bank BlueAcorn worked with, Prestamos, released a statement to Arizona’s Family.

READ THE FULL REPORT

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Your Side: November 2022 Results
Kari Lake and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem alleged that the vote-counting machines...
Judge calls election lawsuit ‘baseless,’ orders Kari Lake, Mark Finchem to pay court fees
It’s time to look back at November to see how much On Your Side was able to recover or save our...
On Your Side recovers over $504K for Arizonans so far in 2022
Several officers are giving back by donating blood.
Phoenix police officers who nearly died on duty urge public to donate blood