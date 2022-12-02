Christmas Angel
Arrest report: Ex-Marine threatened mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip

By Joe Vigil
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:55 PM MST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police searched a home then detained a man after a woman reported to police her ex-boyfriend threatened to carry out an act of mass violence where she worked, within Fashion Show Mall along the strip. The police report indicates the man threatened to “shoot up” her place of work, “kill all the employees” and then kill himself. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Schumacher is a former U.S. Marine who saw combat in Afghanistan and abuses alcohol, cocaine and has been suicidal several times recently.

A police report says counterterrorism detectives were able to substantiate much of what the female had stated. The report says detectives assigned to the Homeland Security Bureau, ARMOR, Henderson Police Department, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Downtown Area Command patrol officers advanced the investigation and located Schumacher at his condo at 150 N. Las Vegas BLVD. They detained Schumacher and searched his home.

“Detectives located an AR-style rifle, a massive cache of armor-piercing bullets, high-capacity magazines, a grenade launcher, and military-style flash bangs, distracts, smoke generators and other items,” read the police report.

Police said Schumacher “maintained the ability to carry out such an attack,” saying he demonstrated warning indicators of planning/preparation for an attack.

The report says Schumacher maintained a condo with “an obstructed view of the Fremont area.” But the report does not say Fremont was a potential target.

