Arizona judge sentences repeat sex offender to 20 years in prison

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A repeat sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and will spend the rest of his life on probation.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Kevin Todd St. Ledger pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. A Maricopa County judge sentenced St. Ledger to 20 years in prison and will have lifetime probation that requires him to register as a sex offender.

“This sentence will make our community safer, especially for our children. The harm done to victims of sexual exploitation brings a lifetime of trauma and we must hold those responsible for that trauma accountable,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said

Prosecutors say St. Ledger had previously been on probation for a felony conviction of attempted child molestation when he was found with child pornography. The court took that previous conviction, which happened in April 2021, as an aggravating factor in his 20-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.