2 killed after pick-up truck rolls over on US 60 in Surprise

You'll want to avoid Grand Avenue north of Bell Road in Surprise as police investigate a deadly...
You'll want to avoid Grand Avenue north of Bell Road in Surprise as police investigate a deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A crash that left two people dead shut down parts of U.S. 60 in Surprise on Friday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, two people died after a pick-up truck rolled over on Grand Avenue (U.S. 60) and Mountain View Boulevard, which is just north of Bell Road. Troopers tell Arizona’s Family that one person was thrown out of the truck and pronounced dead on the scene. Another passenger was also found dead. Video from the scene shows the pick-up truck hitting an embankment with extensive damage throughout.

Traffic was temporarily shut down was investigators arrived, but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Tridemic: COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu in Phoenix
