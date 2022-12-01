Woman found dead at west Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after firefighters discovered a woman dead at a home in the city’s westside Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call at a home on Cypress Street, near 67th and McDowell avenues, around 3:15 p.m. Fire crews were first dispatched to the home on a medical call but when they arrived, they found a woman who had apparently been shot to death. Officers say there were signs of trauma and asked homicide detectives to respond to the scene.

At this time, police are treating the investigation as a homicide, but no other information has been made available. A cause of death will be released by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

