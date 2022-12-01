Christmas Angel
Weekend weather changes on the way

7-Day Forecast for Dec. 1
7-Day Forecast for Dec. 1(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Partly sunny skies are expected today in the Valley, with a slightly above-average afternoon high of 72 degrees. Winds should stay light, generally out of the east today at about 5 miles per hour.

Stronger winds are forecast in the high country today, especially tonight into tomorrow when a Wind Advisory is in effect. The advisory runs from 9pm tonight until 8am tomorrow morning for the White Mountains, Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau and Black Mesa. Southwesterly winds in this part of the state could gust to 45 miles per hour.

The first of several weather disturbances moves through our region today and tonight. While this mainly brings wind and cloud cover for Arizona, there’s a better chance of rain with another system this weekend. A stream of moisture moving into Southern Arizona should bring a decent line of rain late Saturday into early Sunday in a line that stretches from about Globe to Casa Grande. There’s about a 30 percent chance the Valley could see some light rain from this event too.

In the high country, there’s a slight chance of high elevation snow Sunday into Monday. Behind these storm systems, temperatures are expected to drop statewide next week. Look for drier and cooler weather for the first full week of December, with Valley highs dropping to the mid 60s and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

A dry, southwest flow is keeping us on the dry side once again with on-and-off-high clouds.
A dry, southwest flow is keeping us on the dry side once again with on-and-off-high clouds.
A series of low-pressure areas drop down and then north of Arizona, resulting in cooler...
