Teen arrested after firing shots on ASU Tempe campus

By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A teen is in custody after firing shots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus early Thursday morning.

ASU Police say around 1:30 a.m. they received reports of a suspect with a gun near the Barrett Honors College building and Hassayampa Freshman dorms near the intersection of McAllister Avenue and Lemon Street. ASU and Tempe Police officers responded to the area and a text alert was sent out to students asking them to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Police say when they arrived, the suspect, who Tempe police identified as a teen boy, fired multiple rounds and then tried fleeing the area but was quickly taken into custody. A gun was also recovered during the arrest. Tempe police also tell Arizona’s Family that the teenager is also believed to be impaired.

No injuries have been reported and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, but police say to avoid the area for the investigation. At this time, authorities don’t believe the suspect is affiliated with ASU.

