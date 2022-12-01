Sen. Sinema weighs in on Kari Lake, re-election campaign in one-on-one interview

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family Nicole Crites sat down with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday to discuss Kari Lake, Sinema’s re-election campaign and bipartisan legislation that just passed in the Senate.

Sinema supported a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages, which passed 61-36 on Tuesday. Sinema was also asked if she would be in town for Presiden Joe Biden’s visit to the Valley of the Sun, but she said she wouldn’t be attending. Instead, she will be at the U.S. Capitol, tackling the defense budget bill before the end of the year.

With Republican Kari Lake refusing to concede to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the governor’s race, Crites asked Sinema to weigh in on the dispute. “You know, Arizonans had another election where we can celebrate that each of us exercised our democratic values and voted for the candidate that we preferred. Like all of our elected officials across Arizona, I have confidence in our county and our state elections departments and I am looking forward to working with all of the folks who were re-elected in Arizona and those who were newly elected,” said Sinema.

Meanwhile, there is some push from fellow Arizona Democrats to try and get Rep. Ruben Gallego to challenge Sinema in the 2024 primary. She only has two years left on her term and may be forced to start campaigning early. “As Arizona’s senior senator, I’m going to get up everyday and go to work and do exactly what I promised to do when I was elected, which is deliver results for famlies all across our state. In the last two years, I’ve been able to deliver significant results with bipartisanship that’s almost unheard of,” she said. “I’d say the proof is in the pudding.”

Gallego says he won’t decide on challenging Sinema until next year. But, for now, Sinema says she’s staying focused on legislation that needs to be completed and is looking forward to working with fellow leaders. “I’m always concerned about the work I’m doing right now,” she said. “And I’ll leave the punditry and talking heads to other people.”

