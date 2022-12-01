Search ending for husband of NAU professor swept away while kayaking in Mexico

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Family members say the search for the husband of a Northern Arizona University professor swept away at sea alongside his wife will end after eight days. Corey Allen and his wife, NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim, were swept away by high winds while kayaking in Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving Day. Kim’s body was found on Sunday. Allen’s kayak was discovered on Wednesday, but his body hasn’t been recovered.

Family says a fishing boat came across Allen’s kayak in open water southeast of Puerto Peñasco. The search is coming to a close, and the couple’s family is thanking all volunteers for their efforts. “We have so appreciated all of the volunteers who have given so much,” organizer Lisa Aumack posted on the couple’s GoFundMe. “Therefore, we understand that ending the coordinated search is the right thing to do, given the likelihood Corey’s body will not be recovered.”

Despite the search ending, they’re still asking people to keep an eye out in the coming days. Kim will be brought home. “Yeon-Su and Corey touched so many of you, and we hope the joy and love they brought to so many during their lives will stay with you throughout yours,” Aumack said.

According to family, Allen and Kim were out kayaking with their 14-year-old daughter when it got windy. Allen brought his daughter back to the shore and went back out to help his wife. Kim was an NAU forestry professor, and Allen was a real estate agent.

