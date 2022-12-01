Phoenix police officers who nearly died on duty urge public to donate blood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix’s Hall of Flame turned into the place to donate on Thursday, with first responders giving more than what they provide daily. “It’s the least I can do, to do my part,” said Phoenix Officer Chase McCance.

Officer McCance was hit by a drunk driver on New Year’s Day 2020. He survived by the grace of others, and he’s giving back for the first time since his crash. “Give some blood back to give to someone who needs it,” said McCance. “Coming up on two years since the accident, it’s good; it’s good to be here.”

McCance’s colleague Officer Austin Peru also feels grateful. “I knew I was hit multiple times, I looked down at my chest and blood was flowing from my chest,” said Peru. Peru and four other officers were shot after a gunman killed his girlfriend and ambushed law enforcement. He is alive today because of blood donations. “People don’t realize this kind of stuff really saves lives,” he said.

During a difficult time for blood supply, Sue Thew with Vitalant Arizona said their goals are still short from pre-pandemic levels because workplaces went virtual, canceling blood drives. Now, they hope the public follows first responders and roll up their sleeves. “We are hoping to remind the public to donate now so by the time we get the hardest week of the year to maintain our blood supply, Christmas through New Year’s, we’ll have an ample supply to get us through that critical time,” said Thew.

In addition, if you donate blood at any Vitalant location through December 11th, you’ll receive a free ticket voucher for the Hall of Flame, the world’s largest firefighter museum.

