Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for November 30, 2022:

Sushi Creek - 21805 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek

3 violations

Raw fish stored above seaweed

Bartender handling dirty dishes then not washing hands

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina - 7609 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix

3 violations

Raw chicken in fridge not kept cold enough

Large amount of food debris on a slicer

Knockout Café - 325 W. Elliott Road, Tempe

4 violations

Box of eggs above cheese

Corned beef and ham kept past discard dates

Tacos El Jefe - 4923 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

5 violations

Salsa, roasted peppers, chorizo not date marked

Raw eggs stored above lemonade

Filibertos Mexican Food - 1845 E. Guadalupe Road, Tempe

8 violations

Multiple chemical bottles not labeled

Sore throat spray over a bin of chips

Green fuzzy organic matter on garlic

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Taco Bell - 12223 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix

Arizona Bread Company - 7000 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

Boston’s Bar and Grill - 1730 E. Elliott Road, Tempe

Happy Trails Community - 17200 W. Bell Road, Surprise

Arrowhead Grill - 8280 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale

Buffalo Wild Wings - 21374 S. Ellsworth Loop, Queen Creek

