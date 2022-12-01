Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for November 30, 2022:
Sushi Creek - 21805 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek
3 violations
- Raw fish stored above seaweed
- Bartender handling dirty dishes then not washing hands
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina - 7609 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix
3 violations
- Raw chicken in fridge not kept cold enough
- Large amount of food debris on a slicer
Knockout Café - 325 W. Elliott Road, Tempe
4 violations
- Box of eggs above cheese
- Corned beef and ham kept past discard dates
Tacos El Jefe - 4923 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
5 violations
- Salsa, roasted peppers, chorizo not date marked
- Raw eggs stored above lemonade
Filibertos Mexican Food - 1845 E. Guadalupe Road, Tempe
8 violations
- Multiple chemical bottles not labeled
- Sore throat spray over a bin of chips
- Green fuzzy organic matter on garlic
Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Taco Bell - 12223 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix
Arizona Bread Company - 7000 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
Boston’s Bar and Grill - 1730 E. Elliott Road, Tempe
Happy Trails Community - 17200 W. Bell Road, Surprise
Arrowhead Grill - 8280 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale
Buffalo Wild Wings - 21374 S. Ellsworth Loop, Queen Creek
