Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for November 30, 2022:

Sushi Creek - 21805 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek

3 violations

  • Raw fish stored above seaweed
  • Bartender handling dirty dishes then not washing hands

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina - 7609 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Raw chicken in fridge not kept cold enough
  • Large amount of food debris on a slicer

Knockout Café - 325 W. Elliott Road, Tempe

4 violations

  • Box of eggs above cheese
  • Corned beef and ham kept past discard dates

Tacos El Jefe - 4923 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

5 violations

  • Salsa, roasted peppers, chorizo not date marked
  • Raw eggs stored above lemonade

Filibertos Mexican Food - 1845 E. Guadalupe Road, Tempe

8 violations

  • Multiple chemical bottles not labeled
  • Sore throat spray over a bin of chips
  • Green fuzzy organic matter on garlic

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Taco Bell - 12223 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix

Arizona Bread Company - 7000 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

Boston’s Bar and Grill - 1730 E. Elliott Road, Tempe

Happy Trails Community - 17200 W. Bell Road, Surprise

Arrowhead Grill - 8280 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale

Buffalo Wild Wings - 21374 S. Ellsworth Loop, Queen Creek

