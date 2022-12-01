McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – McDonald’s is working on making its fast food even faster.
The hamburger giant is testing a new restaurant concept that offers features like a food conveyor belt and a pick-up area for deliveries.
This “drive-thru of the future” in Fort Worth, Texas, is smaller than most McDonald’s and is specifically designed for to-go orders.
There are labor-saving kiosks for placing take-out orders and parking spots dedicated to mobile app users’ curbside pickup.
Industry drive-thru times are reportedly 45 seconds slower on average for 2022 compared to pre-pandemic days.
McDonald’s hopes the design concept will help the restaurant speed up the pace and help drive more business.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.